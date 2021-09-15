Freshman volleyball beats Menlo-Atherton in undefeated league

The Carlmont freshman volleyball team won both sets of their game against the Menlo-Atherton Bears on Sept. 14 at 4 p.m.

In the first set, Samantha Lumish had a solid serving streak that led to multiple points. Menlo-Atherton’s defense was adequate, but the Lady Scots surpassed the Bears. Elise Van Looy commanded the back row, picking up tips and passes from the opposing hitters. Van Looy is the official libero of the team, meaning she plays back row for both of the middle blockers and can serve for them if necessary.

“I think the communication with our team was a lot better than previous games. But, it went a little bit downhill with our energy in the second set,” said Van Looy.

The Scots’ communication throughout the first set was admirable. The bench cheered while players on the court came together to celebrate their success. The whole team demonstrated significant amounts of support and determination and won the first set 25-10.

Van Looy’s passes set up stunning sets from team captain Alyssa Belov. Belov took charge of the court by running a 5-1 with the team. Belov and Van Looy both worked together splendidly. Both were able to recover for the other when necessary, which helped the team succeed in both sets.

“I feel like the game went as well as it could have for what we practiced, but I think we could do better. For example, we could work on being a little more excited and together for the whole game and not getting down when we’re not ahead,” Belov said.

During the second set, it was visible that the Scots lost some confidence once Menlo-Atherton showed they could put up a fight. They still were able to win the second set with a score of 25-18.

Head coach Allison Roque enjoyed the way they played last night and could not be more proud of the freshman team.

“They played amazing. They went out there and did absolutely everything they were supposed to do. Everything that we practiced was applied during the game, and that’s the one thing I love about this group of freshmen,” Roque said. “They also had fun. That’s my number one rule in volleyball.”