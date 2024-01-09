From humble origins to Nobel acclaim: Kati Karikó’s ascent to scientific stardom

Denied, demoted, and discouraged

“I never wanted to leave Hungary,” Karikó said.

After all, Hungary was the home of her childhood. However, after running out of money in Hungary, Karikó and her family made the decision to immigrate to the U.S., but the move was anything but easy for Karikó.

“When we came to America in 1985, we didn’t have credit cards or cell phones. I didn’t have relatives or an old classmate or a teacher who could’ve helped me; it was only my husband and my two-year-old daughter. When we moved, I just felt like I didn’t have anyone,” Karikó said.

In addition to the lack of a support system in America, Karikó also dealt with challenges in the workforce as an immigrant.

“I have a pretty strong accent. When I was 18 years old, I couldn’t speak a word of English; everything I learned, I had learned in Russian. So after coming to America, a lot of people who’ve heard my accent thought that I wasn’t smart,” Karikó said.

When she proved herself more than capable as a scientist and started working at the University of Pennsylvania, Karikó’s passion project received little funding from the institution.

“I had no money, no technicians, no students, nothing. I did all of those experiments with my own hands. It forced me to be better, and looking back, I realize how much this experience improved me,” Karikó said.

During the formative years of Karikó and Weissman’s mRNA research, Karikó was given an ultimatum from the University of Pennsylvania: either take a demotion or give up on her mRNA research. She believes this was because her research was not bringing in enough money for the college.

“For me, it was not like I started somewhere low and then got promoted and my life started getting better from there. I didn’t travel on a straight path from the bottom of the mountain to the peak. I started at the bottom, got demoted, then terminated — I just kept going down, until finally, I went into forced retirement,” Karikó said.

At the time, Karikó chose to be demoted because of her strong desire to continue her research. Although discouraged, she did not let it affect her passion for science.

“I wouldn’t be here if I hadn’t been terminated in my position several times. What I emphasize from this is that when somebody is making a decision about you, telling you to get out, don’t start to feel sorry for yourself or blame somebody else. Don’t start to compare yourself to others, saying this person is worse than me so why was I removed and not them,” Karikó said.

Instead of dwelling on the disappointment, Karikó decided to move on and focus on the future.

“What you have to do is not waste time on what you cannot change. If you are fired, then you’re fired. And all of that energy, all of that attention, needs to be focused on what’s next. You have to focus on what you can change,” Karikó said.

She believes that the challenges and obstacles she faced were all learning experiences meant to help her grow. Although recounting those challenges dredges up some unpleasant memories, ultimately, Karikó believes she would not be who she is today without those experiences.

“That’s why, when I get an award, I say thank you to all the people who tried to make my life miserable. Because they made me work harder. They made me want to improve myself. I told myself that I had to study, I had to be the best. I was forced to be the best by the people who were rooting against me,” Karikó said. “And that’s what you have to focus on: your own self-improvement. Always.”