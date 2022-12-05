Generation Why Ep. 4: Balancing mental health in high school

In the fourth episode of Generation Why, hosts Serenity and Avery explore the taboo of expressing mental health issues in school versus physical health.

Every year, millions of high school students in America suffer from various types of anxiety and depression. It can often be difficult for teens to seek help and make time for their mental health, especially under the weight of hours of school work.

Gay Buckland-Murray, the new principal of Carlmont High School, brings an adult perspective on the matter. She discusses her future plans for the school and explains how teachers play a large role in student wellness.