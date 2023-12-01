Humanity reaches beyond the stars

The challenges for astronauts

Astronauts have to go through extensive training before going into space, and even that can get dangerous.

“Training for a spaceflight requires some physical effort and stress. Typically, we will practice for emergencies in simulators while wearing a bulky spacesuit, practice water survival and parachuting, and maybe even scuba diving,” said Dr. Thomas Marshburn, a retired astronaut, and physician.

In addition to physical dangers, an astronaut must also deal with psychological dangers. While in training, astronauts must be away from their families to prepare for when they are actually in space, according to Marshburn.

This preparation is only just before an astronaut enters space.

Astronauts are professionally trained and perform extraneous work to prepare for space missions, according to Marshburn.

Space travel is similar to learning how to drive a car. A driver must be focused on the road at all times and must be aware of their condition to avoid causing an accident that will endanger both themself and the people around them.

An astronaut must also be physically healthy and able to perform exercises in space.

“Our muscles and bones will waste away, or atrophy, if we don’t stress them. So that means lots of heavy exercise, which astronauts on long-duration flights of a month or more have to perform for more than 2 hours everyday,” Marshburn said.

In addition to the need to stay physically active, it is also important that the issues that occur in space are fixed.

“We’re far from any hospitals, so any medical problem that comes up has to be taken care of using the spaceship’s medical kit. If it can’t be fixed in space, then we have to consider bringing the astronaut home back to Earth,” Marshburn said.

Because of the limited amount of resources available in terms of health, some people don’t think the risk is worth taking.