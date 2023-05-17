In The Wings Ep. 5: Dancing her way to her dreams

In this episode, Jaslyn Kwan discusses her journey in dance as she has performed in ballet, contemporary, and ballroom while balancing being a freshman in high school. Kwan’s love for dance extends past her own desire to reach her goals, but to the communities of dancers who weren’t as lucky to have the same opportunities.

Kwan’s non-profit program Dance-a-Difference provides students interested in dance a chance to learn from a group of young dancers themselves who have had pre-professional training from world-renown dancers. Not only has Kwan come to love dancing, but she has also created a way to share her love and use her experiences to teach others.

Kwan’s achievements in the world of dance have taken her career to new heights, but her career in dance is only beginning. She plans to continue aiming for bigger goals and bringing the joy of dance to all through her performance and teaching.

Thank you to Tchaikovsky for the music Waltz of the Flowers. This song is licensed under the Creative Commons license, which means it is free for anyone to use. You can find this song here.