JV baseball ties with Cougars

Second baseman Aidan O’Driscoll tags the runner stealing second, getting him out.

As the JV baseball team approaches the end of their season, their game against the Half Moon Bay Cougars resulted in a 5-5 tie on May 8.

The game went smoothly until the seventh inning, with the Scots only one run behind the Cougars. The Scots tied the game in the bottom of the seventh, requiring extra innings. After two hours and five innings, the umpires called the game due to its excessive length.

“I was just trying to do my job right there, and that’s just baseball. I can’t control that,” said sophomore Zach Luzzo.

The game was called after Luzzo hit a line drive down the first base line, where it was caught by the Cougar’s first baseman, ending the inning. Although it isn’t what the Scots wanted to happen, Luzzo is not upset with their efforts, as it secured them the title of Peninsula Athletic League champions.

The Cougars saw this as an exciting moment because it was a redemption for their previous 12-2 loss to the Scots earlier in the season.

“It was very exhilarating and relieving since we had lost big time to them earlier in the season,” said Half Moon Bay first baseman James Muth.

Even though a win would have been ideal for the Scots, they considered this result better than a loss. They are ready to take this in stride and use it to work harder for their remaining games.

“I feel like we are going to come back stronger after this game because we will take this personally and work as hard as we can to finish this season with two more wins,” Luzzo said.

“ I think we are going to take this, learn from it, and come back stronger next game.” — Reilly Becker

Not only will this game affect Carlmont’s mentality, but it will also leave a positive impact on the guest team.

“The energy for the last couple of games for the last week of the season will be higher, and our team connects really well, so I think we can do pretty good,” Muth said.

The team’s strong connection this year has been shown through their performance, which has helped give them the title of first in the league for the second year in a row. The players have seen the team’s chemistry develop through practices, games, and their fundamental interactions.

“I think the chemistry is pretty similar, but we combine really well, and I think the team’s makeup is slightly different than last year. Last year it was more sophomores against freshmen, and this year it is sophomores and freshmen together as a team,” said sophomore pitcher Reilly Becker.

The Scots are looking forward to playing with each other and obtaining another victory in their last two games against the Capuchino Mustangs on May 10 and 12.