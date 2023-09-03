Knights joust Scots in home opener

Inaaya Omer Senior running back Braeden Kumer gains yards for the Scots in the second half of the game.

Carlmont’s varsity football team lost to the Menlo Knights in the Scots’ first home game of the season on Friday. Students shuffled back to Bruce Usher Stadium for the start of Carlmont home games, the return of the Screamin’ Scots student section, and performances from the drumline, cheerleaders, and dance team.

“We expected an insane amount of turnout, and somehow, I think we still had more students than expected,” ASB President and Screamin’ Scots leader Rohan Haldankar said.

The game opened with Carlmont intercepting a Menlo pass, but the Scots could not maintain their momentum. The first quarter wrapped up with neither team putting points on the board.

The stalemate continued until the last 2 minutes of the second quarter. Junior wide receiver Daniel Mattioli scored the first points of the game after a 99-yard completion for a Carlmont touchdown. The Scots converted the point after touchdown (PAT) and led 7-0.

But Carlmont’s lead was short-lived. On the next drive, the Knights followed up with a 30-yard passing touchdown and a successful PAT, leaving the score tied at 7-7 going into halftime.

“I told the team at halftime to keep the thing going. It’s a two-half game,” said Carlmont Head Coach Eric Rado.

Gallery • 5 Photos Inaaya Omer At the end of the first quarter, senior tight end Elliot Weinman celebrates with junior wide receiver Daniel Mattioli after the Scots prevent the Knights’ first touchdown attempt.

The Knights’ offense pulled away with a more decisive lead in the second half. As the third quarter ramped up, Carlmont struggled with cramping in Mattioli and junior wide receiver Ryan Kwan. After checks from Carlmont’s athletic trainer, Jasyn Chidester, both rejoined the game in the fourth quarter.

“Injuries are just like the biggest problem on our team right now. It’s not a skill issue. I feel like, skill-wise, we are better than them. But we just couldn’t hold it,” Kwan said. “Everybody starts cramping up and we don’t have a depth chart so we can’t keep rotating players in and out.”

While the Scots tried to regain their footing, the Knights scored twice more, leaving the final score at 21-7.

“We knew they were a difficult team. But at the end of the day, if we just keep getting better week by week and we play these difficult teams, I feel like we’ll be able to make playoffs,” said senior quarterback Carlo Campobello.

Students in the stands feel this same spirit. Regardless of the scoreboard, cheers from the crowd stayed strong throughout the entire game.

“Screamin’ Scots sets our stadium environment apart by just bringing 100% authentic energy and bringing the hype no matter the conditions. We feed off the crowd, so it’s easy to create that environment because the Scots are always bringing that spirit,” Haldankar said.