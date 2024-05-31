Middle ground: Reconciling free speech and university response to pro-Palestinian protests

School administrations respond with force

However, many protests have had a different story.

Protesters at the University of Southern California (USC), for instance, have not seen a shortage of violence or police and administration involvement.

“They came with things like pepper spray and tear gas. They started really aggressively pushing and grabbing students. They had batons — it was very violent and antagonistic,“ said Alexa Harpe*, a recent Carlmont graduate and first-year student at USC.

Law enforcement ultimately arrested 93 protesters at USC on April 24.

Map by Elaine Jiang

According to Harpe, the tension between protesters and officers became apparent when police began using rubber bullets to deter the crowd.

“They’re not meant to be shot at real people,” Harpe said. “You’re supposed to bounce and ricochet the rubber bullets off the floor to hit people, but police are shooting them at students.”

On April 25, administrators announced that the university’s main commencement ceremony would be canceled altogether due to the safety concerns of the protests.

For many students, this abrupt decision was a big disappointment.

“I didn’t go into it feeling too surprised, but it was very disillusioning to see that this school does not care about its students at all. They talk about the Trojan, our mascot, family, but the moment that Trojan family fights for something, that becomes an issue,” Harpe said.

According to Harpe, USC administrators and protesters attempted to negotiate, but it was not productive.

“They did not come in good faith. They did not understand the divestment demands and hadn’t taken time to read what those were. They were only trying to waste time. They would say ‘We’ll agree to talk to you if you guys vacate the campus,‘ which obviously would just make us lose leverage,” Harpe said. “Some sort of negotiations took place, but they just waited until people had to leave for summer break and that was it.”

Harpe also felt, that the police response to the encampment at USC was excessive, with over 100 officers sent in for a congregation of only 70 to 100 protesters.

Furthermore, Harpe said that during a vigil the protesters held to remember Palestinians killed by the Israeli military in Gaza, pro-Israeli counter-protesters showed up blasting loud music. Harpe felt that there was a clear difference in the way that the two sides were treated.

“The police were immediately hostile to us, detaining people without explaining why they were doing that. But with other protesters, they were not behaving that way. They were laughing and chatting,” Harpe said.

Seeing the atrocities in Gaza and feeling helpless about them was a driving factor to many attending pro-Palestine protests.

“This was a way for me to be involved in what was happening in the world, to protest it, and to say that we deserve better here in the U.S. They deserve better in Palestine. This shouldn’t be happening,” Harpe said.

Chart by Elaine Jiang

Harpe said that the protest created a strong sense of community as people came together, day after day, to protest and aid one another in staging the encampment.

“It was truly the space where I felt the most in touch with people. We relied on each other, we organized food for ourselves, we had a medic table, we had all kinds of supplies — we really leaned on each other. It was such a beautiful thing,” Harpe said.

Harpe also mentioned that extra supplies the encampment received in donations were donated back to local charities such as Water Drop LA, a water distribution organization in Los Angeles that works with the unhoused community.

“That is what we’re about — being there for the community at large and coming together to fight for a better world. Because we deserve better, and Palestinians deserve better,” Harpe said.

Like Harpe, many of the protesters hope that the buzz over campus demonstrations will lead to more awareness about the Palestinians’ suffering in Gaza.

“Talking about the student protests is really great, but they shouldn’t get more attention than what’s happening in Palestine. We’re very privileged here, to be able to even think about protesting and voluntarily choosing to do an encampment,” Harpe said. “People in Palestine don’t get to choose whether or not they live in tents.”