Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind’ is a worthwhile waste of time

With thousands of options readily available on Netflix alone, binge watching is more common than most people would like to admit.

To pass the seemingly endless days of self-quarantine, we find ourselves in need of more and more ways to keep occupied. For drama-filled reality show addicts, the Netflix original “Love is Blind” may be the perfect fit.

The premise of the show revolves around one question: is love blind?

Throughout the 11-episode series, we follow 30 singles to find their answer to the question. The 15 men and 15 women go on a “dates” in which they can’t see each other but try to build an emotional connection. Then, after 10 or fewer dates, the singles decide whether they should get engaged or get out, all before ever seeing one another.

As the series continues, the couples that got engaged head on a pre-wedding honeymoon, move in together and eventually step up to the alter — if their relationship survived, of course.

The fast-paced nature of the show keeps things interesting, all while creating a somewhat guilty feeling that stems from watching the fates of the couples unfold.

“Love is Blind” is comparable to most relationship reality television like “The Bachelor” and “90 Day Fiancé” in that it’s almost painful to watch, but undoubtedly addicting.

Although the show aimed to answer the question of whether or not you can fall in love without seeing your significant other, the more pressing topic of the show was how quickly the couples decided whether or not they would spend the rest of their lives together.

The mystery of whether love is truly blind dwindles after the couples get engaged and meet for the first time, and the show quickly evolves into another take on love through reality television.

This, however, did not take away from my personal enjoyment of the show because, like most people, I wasn’t looking to find the answer to the question of whether or not love is blind but rather for a somewhat comedic relief to the dreariness of self-quarantine.

For those looking for a dramatic spin of romance reality television, “Love is Blind” is most certainly for you; however, if you’re looking to shed a tear and fall in love with the characters of a series, I would pass.

Nonetheless, this Netflix original is definitely a way to keep things interesting, but it won’t make you invest your blood, sweat, and tears. As a lighthearted alternative to our new reality, “Love is Blind” is definitely worth checking out if cheesy reality television is up your alley.

When season two airs in 2021, I’ll be ready to binge it all over again.