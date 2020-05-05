‘Out of Shadows’ questions the foundation of media

While documentaries like “Tiger King“ have been gaining popularity on Netflix, one documentary that you probably haven’t heard about is “Out of Shadows.” This YouTube documentary, which was initially posted on April 10, 2020, gained over a million views within its first 24 hours on the platform.

The documentary stars stunt actor Mike Smith and uncovers a theory about how the mainstream media and Hollywood use propaganda to manipulate the masses. The video caption mentions their goal to “wake up the general public by shedding light on how we all have been lied to and brainwashed by a hidden enemy with a sinister agenda.”

Ideas and theories mentioned in the video are, at times, difficult to hear, as there are references to cannibalism-themed Hollywood dinners, trafficking of children in Hollywood, and child abuse as entertainment during Hollywood events.

In my opinion, while the video has some evidence backing up these assumptions, there isn’t always enough.

The central theme behind the video is “don’t trust everything you hear or see on the media,” which begs the question: why trust this video? As a journalist, I know how important this idea is, but after watching this video, I wonder if it is valid for all journalists.

“Out of Shadows” brings up many problems with our media and news, one being the CIA’s possible involvement in it. Unfortunately, we live in a world that revolves around money, and sometimes, that can get in the way of the truth. So, the documentary asks the question of how involved the government is with our media, citing conspiracies about censorship and propaganda that worry people about what the government isn’t telling us.

However, this assertion isn’t new; conspiracies about Hollywood and government have been floating around the internet for years. Channels like that of Shane Dawson have been creating conspiracies to entertain their audiences and make them think.

Unlike Dawson’s videos, “Out of Shadows” has yet to be officially “trending” despite it having over 10 million views, leaving people to wonder whether or not YouTube is hiding it purposefully.

User Erhan Arat, who commented on the video, said, “YouTube: By not ‘trending’ this video, it only further validates it.”

Other commenters also mention how the video doesn’t show up even when typing in the title. After the initial release, I tested this theory. I found that “Out of the Shadows,” a “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle” trailer, as well as many other videos with similar titles show up far before the documentary, leaving people with one remaining question: why does Youtube feel the need to hide this video?

The idea that everything is not as it seems is an idea that should be acknowledged by more people. Whether you agree or disagree with the theories mentioned, this documentary can teach everyone to be more aware of things in their daily life and is ultimately worth the watch.