Pro-Palestinian protest in San Francisco demands cease-fire in Gaza

The Divide

Many protesters attended the rally because they felt personally implicated. Danny Kaplan, a data manager at Jewish Voice for Peace, mentioned his belief in the importance of Jewish acknowledgment of Israel’s conduct in Gaza following Hamas’s attack on Oct.7.

“I was at a Jewish gathering when the attack happened, and it was hard to get all of the information. As it was starting to come in, I was very disturbed. I know people who have lost loved ones in Israel, and its also the biggest episode of Jewish death since the Holocaust. I’m also holding the fact that even though it is the largest episode of Jewish death since the Holocaust, it is dwarfed by how many people are dead in Gaza,” Kaplan said.

The situation in Gaza has been described as genocide by many, including Craig Mokhiber in his resignation letter to the U.N. High Commissioner on Human Rights.

Mokhiber stepped down from his position as a director in the New York Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) and in his letter, said that the U.N. is failing to prevent what he categorizes as the genocide of Palestinian civilians in Gaza under Israeli bombardment and accuses the U.S., U.K. and much of Europe of being complicit in the violence by arming Israel, according to The Guardian.

According to the OHCHR, U.N. experts warn that “the failure to urgently implement a cease-fire risks this situation spiraling towards a genocide conducted with 21st century means and methods of warfare.”

This has complicated things for many Jewish people, who see pieces of the Holocaust reoccurring in the current attacks on Gaza.

“I’m out here because my grandmother’s brother was in a concentration camp in Germany. He was Jewish during the Holocaust, and I cannot witness people weaponizing the pain from the Holocaust to commit another genocide against innocent people,” said Kira Oliver, another protester.

Grief can make things even more difficult.

“It’s been hard for people who believe in Palestinian liberation and cannot see their grief be recognized on the left. To not see the mass death of Jews be recognized, or to see people who kill Jews celebrated in leftist spaces. It’s hard,” Kaplan said.

“ It’s really important that we educate ourselves and separate antisemitism from criticism of the Israeli government and what they’re doing. — Lily Friedman

Antisemitism, which has caused the mass death of Jews throughout history, still pervades today. According to Kaplan, it has fueled hate towards other groups as well.

“I think that a lot of the institutional Jewish community is farther to the right. People in my Jewish community express a lot of fear to be Jewish, and that fear to be Jewish translates into an expressed need to have armed security and a suspicion or fear towards Arabs or Palestinians,” Kaplan said.

However, Kaplan said that the Jewish Voice for Peace has been growing like never before in the wake of the new conflict, despite community divisions over the subject of Palestinian liberation in the midst of Hamas’ attack.

“A lot of people in the organization that I’m in are wrestling with their relationship to the Palestine solidarity movement. No one that I work with condones what Hamas did, but we also recognize that what happened and Hamas’s ascent is the outcome of a siege, of putting people in open-air prisons and concentration camps for years. How do you square grief, rejection, and opposition to what Hamas did with not undermining the Palestinian liberation movement? It’s complicated,” Kaplan said.

However, above all else, many supporters of Palestine feel a moral obligation to speak up about the violence and war crimes being committed by the Israeli government, including the collective punishment of Palestinian civilians, according to Volker Türk, the U.N. High Commissioner on Human Rights.

Türk also decried Hamas’ murder and mutilation of hundreds of civilians, which included the elderly, women, and children, as well as the taking of hostages as war crimes.

“It complicates things personally, but not morally for me. In my family relationships, yes, it can cause strain among some family members, but it doesn’t complicate my views in terms of my Jewish identity and it’s very closely aligned with my political views on this issue. I think that Jewish people have been fed a lot of misinformation through the Israeli government and the Zionist movement. It’s really important that we educate ourselves and separate antisemitism from criticism of the Israeli government and what they’re doing,” said Lily Friedman, another Jewish attendee at the rally.