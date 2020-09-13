Q: Which masks protect against COVID-19 and wildfire smoke?
A: N95 masks without an exhalation valve protect against COVID-19 and wildfire smoke. However, experts recommend reserving N95 masks for healthcare professionals.
Additionally, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cloth masks that protect against COVID-19 do not offer the same protections for wildfire smoke. Surgical masks are also ineffective. Unlike the aerosols that carry COVID-19, smoke particles can bypass the material.
