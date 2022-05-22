Q: Will criminalizing abortion lower abortion rates?

No. Research has shown that banning abortion will have little effect on the number of abortions obtained but rather the number of safe abortions obtained. The number of women receiving abortions stayed relatively constant after its passage and actually began to decline over time after Roe v. Wade. The only numbers that drastically changed showed decreases in the number of abortion-related deaths and illegal abortion procedures obtained. In fact, the number of illicit procedures fell from roughly 130,000 to 17,000 between 1972 and 1974 (one year before and after the Roe v. Wade ruling).