Quaran-Tea Time Ep. 2: Chocolate chip cookies

Chocolate chip cookies are a staple in American culture and one of the most widely loved comfort foods. But with hundreds of recipes and techniques to choose from, which one is truly the best? In the second episode of Quaran-Tea Time, join Ava Richards and her guest, Andres Raddavero, a Carlmont senior, in a battle to determine the victorious recipe.

Ingredients for Andres’ recipe:

7½ ounces of flour

½ cup of granulated sugar

½ brown sugar

1 stick of butter

1 egg

1 teaspoon of baking soda

1 teaspoon baking powder

Dash of salt

Chocolate chips

Ingredients for Ava’s recipe:

1½ cups of flour

1¼ teaspoons of salt

¾ teaspoons of baking soda

1½ sticks of unsalted butter

1 cup of dark brown sugar

¼ cup of granulated sugar

1 egg

2 egg yolks

2 teaspoons of vanilla extract

Chocolate chips

Music obtained from YouTube’s Audio Library: Far Behind by Silent Partner and Eine Kleine Nachtmusik by Mozart