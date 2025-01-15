Quiz: Which high school superlative are you?

Which high school superlative are you?
Question 1/8
What is your biggest strength?
Humor
Intelligence
Style
Charm
Athleticism
Creativity
Question 2/8
What's your favorite part of school?
Talking to my crush
Making people laugh in class
Doing group projects
Picking out outfits for the day
Lunch
Learning
Question 3/8
What's your role in a group project?
The leader
The perfectionist
The peacekeeper
The problem solver
The genius
The procrastinator
Question 4/8
If you could join any club, which would it be?
DECA
Model UN
Speech and Debate
Improv Club
Mathletes
Foreign Language Club
Question 5/8
What would you do with $1 million?
Throw a party
Invest it
Donate it to charity
Go shopping
Travel the world
Buy my dream house
Question 6/8
What's your dream career?
Social media influencer
Fashion designer
Comedian
Actor
Doctor
Professional athlete
Question 7/8
What's your favorite type of movie?
Romance
Drama
Action
Horror
Musical
Comedy
Question 8/8
If you could pick a superpower, which would it be?
Superspeed
Mind-reading
Shapeshifting
Invisibility
Time travel
Flight