San Carlos Farmers’ Market celebrates opening day

Community members walk around the market and look at the booths selling a variety of produce like berries and fresh vegetables.

The San Carlos Farmers Market reopened for Earth Day on Sunday, April 23.

In collaboration with the City of San Carlos, The Urban Village Farmers’ Market Association (UVFM ) spent several months preparing for opening day.

UVFM is a local nonprofit organization based in Oakland, California. They run nearly a dozen markets in the east and south Bay Area.

Their website states that their goal is to bring together California’s agricultural and urban communities to promote nutrition accessibility, which they hope to continue doing through the newly reopened San Carlos market.

Bianca Pardini, the Director of Communications and Marketing at UVFM, explains that they have been working hard to recruit new vendors and hire new staff.

“We want to get the word out to San Carlos residents that the market will reopen and be bigger and better than ever!” Pardini said.

The market featured over 60 vendors selling fresh produce and other goods like strawberries, oranges, micro greens, cheese, honey, and bread. The market was open from 9:00 to 1:00 to all community members.

Due to some of the rain storms in early 2023, some farmers were heavily affected and could not make it to the market on Opening Day.

“We think that folks will only have to wait a couple of weeks to see a few farms which are still waiting for their fruit and veggies to ripen, and by May 7, most of them should be there,” Pardini said.

Among the vendors was Josh Gold representing the Achadinha Cheese Company, and he sold a variety of cheeses and meats.

Their website explains that the ranch is family-operated and based in Petaluma, California, where they milk cows and goats for cheese and raise pigs, sheep, and chickens. Their produce is sold at more than 50 markets in the area, according to Gold.

“I typically go to about three markets, like last Sunday I went to one, and now I’m here for the opening day of the San Carlos market,” Gold said.

He explained that he enjoys the atmosphere of the markets.

“It’s really fun to come and talk to the other vendors and get to trade things with them,” Gold said.

San Carlos resident Susan Williams agreed that she also likes the community aspect of farmers’ markets.

“I love coming and seeing so many people out and having fun,” Williams said.

In addition to vendors selling produce, Pardini explained that UVFM collaborated with the City of San Carlos to host special Earth Day booths in the Wheeler Parking Lot on Laurel Street, with a special scavenger hunt for kids and a market basket giveaway with produce from different vendors.

“People can feel good about shopping at the farmers’ market on Earth Day weekend. You’re supporting small family farms who are more likely to practice sustainable or regenerative farming methods that are better for the planet,” Pardini said.

She explained that the produce bought at farmers’ markets has traveled a shorter distance than produce purchased at a grocery store, which is sometimes shipped from other countries. This uses natural resources and creates pollution, while locally sourced food uses less.

“Eating local is good for the planet in many ways,” Pardini said. “So you might say that every day is Earth Day for us!”