Scots trample Mustangs in home victory

Senior Madeline Cunningham maintains possession of the ball and dribbles away from pressure.

Carlmont’s girls varsity soccer team overwhelmed the Capuchino Mustangs with a score of 7-0 on Jan. 28.

Prior to the game, the Scots had a record of 4-0 and were at the top of their league. The Mustangs, however, were tied for second with a record of 3-1.

The Scots showed great prowess with their seven goals, four of which were scored by freshman Kaylee Kim.

“I think personally, I did good with beating players individually,” Kim said. “And I think we did really well connecting through the middle and finding splits to our forwards.”

Kim wasn’t the only one pleased with the game. Jillian Quan, head coach of the Scots, noticed a significant improvement from their previous game, where the Scots beat Half Moon Bay 6-0.

“Our focus for the rest of the league is to beat our score from the last time we played every team and to clean up our possession and play faster soccer,” Quan said. “While we did clean up our possession in the second half, I’d like it to be a little cleaner. I want us to completely dominate this game.”

Although Carlmont demonstrated clear superiority over possession throughout the game, the score did not reflect it until Kim scored in the 17th minute of the game. A second goal soon followed in the 34th minute.

“It was a really fun game,” Kim said. “I think we played a lot better in the second half, and it was just a lot of fun to play with the team.”

The second-half improvement was demonstrated immediately as Kim scored again in the 44th minute of the game. Nare Avetian then scored the fourth goal for the Scots just 4 minutes later, furthering the gap in the score.

“I think that in this league, we’re honestly too good,” said Kaylee Dartnell, senior center back for the Scots. “We’ve been beating teams 6-0 or 7-0 this entire season.”

The Scots held true to this claim, scoring three additional goals to finish the game. Despite their clear talent, the Scots still want to focus on improving.

“I think we all want to score a lot, so we’ve been playing pretty individualistic,” Dartnell said. “I think we [could] pass more and play back a little more to open up the field.”

The dominant 7-0 win left the Scots with high spirits, although Quan still wishes to improve.

“I want to keep our intensity up for the rest of the season and just complete our theme of dominating the league this year,” Quan said.