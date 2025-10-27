Seniors win final round of Carlmont Cup after unexpected turn of events

Cheers erupted as senior Kendall White made her way back to her team, having just scored the final point in bottle flip trivia. Her quick thinking sealed the seniors’ well-earned victory.

The final round of the Carlmont Cup brought friendly competition and unexpected turns to the game, as students faced off in two exciting games.

A group of seniors went head-to-head with a team of sophomores in bottle flip trivia and rubber band cup stacking. This included seniors Bella Brenner and Kendall White, along with sophomore Imani McGriff. The event was hosted by Associated Student Body sophomores Kylie Gallagher and Nathan Feldman.

The first game was bottle flip trivia. One player from each team would step up to the table, where they had to successfully land a water bottle before answering a trivia question presented by the host. The first player to land the bottle and answer the question correctly earned a point for their team.

The second game was band cup stacking, a team-based challenge. Four players from each team gathered at the table, each holding a string attached to a rubber band. Working together, they had to use only the strings — without touching the cups with their hands — to lift and stack the cups into a pyramid.

“The quad games are used to bring students together with healthy competition to raise school spirit,” Gallagher said.

At the start, the sophomore team was short on players, with only four members compared to the seniors’ eight. Luckily, one sophomore volunteered to join, making it five. Because the game started just 25 minutes before lunch ended, ASB had to adjust by cutting down the number of questions and game time.

As the game went on, the seniors were ahead with a score of seven, while the sophomores were behind with a score of four. However, things took a turn when a sophomore player was caught looking up an answer on their phone. The cheating cost their team a point, dropping their score to three and frustrating the senior players, who did not appreciate the lack of fairness.

“My least favorite part of the game was the cheating from the other team,” White said.

ASB members try to predict what sort of cheating might occur, and they prepare for those situations.

“To prevent cheating, we come up with different ideas on how a person can cheat in the games by brainstorming and reenacting different scenarios to see what might happen,” Feldman said.

The event allowed teammates to bond and connect with one another.

“I was playing with people I don’t usually talk to, and it taught me teamwork because we all worked together to answer the questions,” McGriff said.

As the final game of bottle flip trivia ended, the seniors sealed their victory by answering the last question correctly. Cheers erupted, high fives were exchanged, and photos were taken of the scoreboard as the senior team celebrated moving on to the next round.