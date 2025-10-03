Carlmont Cup turns lunchtime into the ultimate showdown

Wesley Kron Senior Haeley Kwok celebrates with her team, the Sharkettes, after guessing the right song during music trivia. This performance allowed the Sharkettes to win their game and advance to the next week of the Carlmont Cup. “Winning feels really good. Our team is very competitive, and I’m very competitive. It’s really fun to play, so we’ve really enjoyed it, and we’re excited for the next game,” said Audrey Gong, the senior class president.

The Carlmont Cup transformed lunchtime into a competition where students face off in games that test both skill and spirit. Held in the Carlmont High School quad, this annual showcase of wacky games brings together students from different grades and groups who typically don’t interact, challenging teams to compete until only one remains.

“This early in the year, it’s important to establish that spirit of making lunch fun. We want both participants and spectators to be able to let loose, enjoy themselves, and express themselves. It creates a fun atmosphere that improves the day for a lot of students,” said Vaid Nall, a senior and a member of the Associated Student Body’s lunchtime commission.

Sign-ups were held the week before the games began, with teams of up to eight players, resulting in 14 teams competing in the Carlmont Cup. Each team chose a unique name that reflected their group’s personality.

Teams that have competed so far include Fruzz vs. Sharkettes, JV Demons vs. KOT, and Dominican Republic vs. Ronan and the Ferocious Friends, each bringing their style and strategy to the tournament.

“We chose the name JV Demons because we all met on JV football and have been friends ever since,” said junior competitor Dylan Sorenson. “We all thought that the game would be fun and something we could dominate, which is what we came here to do.”

The first day of competition featured a matchup between the JV Demons and KOT, the senior class team, sparking furious competition for the tournament’s first win. The day kicked off with the Elephant Game, where competitors knocked down cones using a “trunk” hanging from their waist. KOT took an early lead, but the JV Demons fought back to tie the score in the second game.

Next came Head, Shoulders, Knees, and Cup, where players grabbed cones whenever the instructor shouted “cup.” False starts resulted in disqualification, keeping the competition fierce as cones flew across the playing area, and cheering erupted. Approaching the end of the day, the score remained tied, leaving everything to the final showdown.

One player from each team was selected for the tie-breaking challenge: the first to blow up and pop a balloon would secure victory for their team. When the announcer finally shouted “go,” all bets were off as both sides jumped out of their chairs to support their teammate. After some huffing and puffing, the game ended with a satisfying “pop” as the JV Demons took home the win and advanced in the tournament.

Other teams also competed in games such as Trivia, Flip Cup, Tic Tac Toe, an egg race obstacle course, and a music guessing challenge, testing creativity, strategy, and teamwork in unconventional ways as they battled for the Carlmont Cup.

For some competitors, the event was also about school spirit. “Because I’m the senior class president, I feel very spirited. I want my friends to be spirited and involved with the school,” said Audrey Gong, the captain of the Sharkettes. On the day’s game, she added, “It feels great. Our team is very competitive, and I’m very competitive. It’s really fun to play, so we’ve enjoyed it and are excited for the next game.”

As the Carlmont Cup entered its second and final week, teams gave everything they had, with cheering crowds and rivalries at their peak.