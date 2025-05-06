Staff Profile: David Weyant inspires students to pursue business aspirations

Nathan Gonzales David Weyant prepares a lesson at his desk. “Business is a subject that has immense real-world applications,” said David Weyant, a business teacher at Carlmont. “My lessons revolve around how students can apply the content to real situations to prepare them for the business world once they graduate.”

Driven by his passion for teaching and business, Carlmont business teacher David Weyant integrates real-world events into his lessons to create a dynamic and engaging learning environment.

Although Weyant teaches several business courses at Carlmont, he has taught various subjects throughout his career. He began his career teaching social studies at Sequoia High School before transitioning to teaching business and psychology. In 2023, Weyant started teaching business classes at Carlmont.

“I spent 25 years teaching at Sequoia High School, teaching almost everything within the social studies department. When I saw the opportunity to teach business classes at Carlmont, I decided to switch schools,” Weyant said.

In his new role, Weyant attempts to make his lessons accessible to his wide variety of students. Weyant incorporates many teaching methods into his classes to appeal to various learning styles.

“As a teacher, you try to make the content accessible. You try to create assignments and lessons so that every learner can understand the concepts,” Weyant said.

Building on this approach, Weyant also integrates current events into his lessons, helping students connect the subject matter to the world around them which creates a more engaging and meaningful learning experience for many students.

“ The connections we make to real-world scenarios keep me engaged in the content of my class. — Tyler Wells

“Almost every day, we connect what we do in class to real-world events. Mr.Weyant explains something happening in the world, asks how it impacts society, and ties it into our lesson,” said Tyler Wells, a sophomore in Weyant’s Introduction to Business class. “The connections we make to real-world scenarios keep me engaged in the content of my class. I believe I have a better understanding of the topics we learn because I am applying the information in a meaningful way.”

Furthermore, Weyant believes a key aspect of teaching is allowing students to come to their own conclusions. Rather than making his assignments purely for a grade, Weyant structures assignments in a way that will enable students to think creatively and critically about topics to make sure students fully understand the subject matter.

“Teaching is about asking questions, but not always giving the answers. I try to get students to truly learn the material rather than have them learn for the sake of a grade,” Weyant said.

In addition to his in-class instruction, Weyant supports students outside of class, making himself available during flex periods and other times to ensure students get the help they need.

“I go to his flex almost every week. Whenever I need help with an assignment, I see him during flex, and he gives me a better understanding of the subject. Also, for my project in his class, he has given me a lot of advice on how I can improve it and what specifically I should be adding,” said Ian Sijbrant, a sophomore in Weyant’s Introduction to Business class.

“ I try my best to prepare them by providing as much support as possible and guiding them to make real-world connections. — David Weyant

Weyant’s commitment to supporting students extends beyond assignments. In his entrepreneurship classes, Weyant helps students navigate the challenges of launching a product, investing time to ensure his students are supported throughout the intricate process.

“I believe it is my job to prepare students for their future careers. I try my best to prepare them by providing as much support as possible and guiding them to make real-world connections,” Weyant said.

Through his dedication and real-world approach, Weyant fosters an environment where students feel supported and engaged.

“The most rewarding thing for me as a teacher is seeing a student be able to understand the subject and make real-world connections based on the content from class,” Weyant said. “It becomes even more rewarding when that growth comes after they struggled with the topic. It motivates me to keep doing what I am doing and pushes me to improve my teaching skills.”