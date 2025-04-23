Entrepreneurship class sells products from semester-long project

Ashlyn Wong Phone Clutch utilizes their Instagram to market their product, showing their progress and teasing the design. Students from all groups used social media platforms to advertise their products ahead of sales events on campus. However, Weyant, their teacher, advised the implementation of an additional emphasis on marketing. “The teams should spend more time outside of class posting on social media and exploring other sales opportunities with clubs, teams, etc.,” Weyant said.

Students in Carlmont’s entrepreneurship class had an opportunity to showcase and sell their products during multiple lunchtime sales events, marking the final stage of a semester-long project.

The class, taught by business teacher David Weyant, tasks students with developing a product, forming a business team, and running a small company from concept to sales. Over the course of the semester, students pitch their ideas, manufacture products, and learn the basics of marketing, finance, and business operations.

“This class teaches them how to launch and run a business,” Weyant said. “They learn to pitch for funding, manage a budget, and collaborate effectively. Most importantly, they learn how to test and improve their ideas based on feedback.”

Throughout the semester, student companies participated in multiple sales events on campus. At the most recent event, students sold items like reflective phone holders and custom lanyards.

“My first impression was that Reflectify and Phone Clutch looked like real, sellable products,” said Dylan Chang, a Carlmont senior who visited several of the booths. “The lanyard one felt more experimental and niche.”

Chang also noted that while the products were functional, some groups could have benefited from spending more time understanding what students actually want.

“From what I’ve heard, too much time went into development and not enough into figuring out consumer preferences,” Chang said. “It might help if students had more time to gather feedback early on, like through surveys.”

Weyant acknowledged that marketing was an area where many teams needed improvement.



“Being an entrepreneur requires a lot of effort outside the classroom. Some teams could have done more to promote their products through social media or by connecting with clubs and teams on campus,” he said.

Kaito Kobayashi, a senior who served as the chief executive officer of Phone Clutch, one of the student-run businesses, said the experience gave him insight into what it takes to lead a team and manage a real product.



“I chose our product because it’s something I would actually use,” Kobayashi said. “I also saw this as a leadership opportunity. The class helped me improve my time management and communication skills.”

For Kobayashi, the most memorable moment was making his first sale during a lunch event in the quad.

“It felt like a real accomplishment,” Kobayashi said.

Weyant created the course at Carlmont after teaching a similar one at Sequoia High School. He said he designed the class to be a hands-on, practical experience that helps prepare students for real-world challenges.

“There aren’t many entrepreneurship classes offered in local schools,” Weyant said. “This one gives students a chance to explore business through actual practice, not just theory.”

There will still be two selling times, including Scotsland, scheduled for May 23 in the quad. Going forward, as the semester wraps up, students continue to reflect on the successes and setbacks of their products.

“It taught me that to own a business, you have to be responsible and manage your time well if you want to succeed,” Kobayashi said.