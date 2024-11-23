Staff Profile: Stephanie Jacobvitz inspires students to find their passion

Kailee Dovey Stephanie Jacobvitz works at her desk, sending emails to students. Jacobvitz focuses on helping students align their career choices with their personal interests and learning styles.

Carlmont’s College and Career Center plays a crucial role in preparing students for their futures by helping them discover their passions and explore potential career paths.

Stephanie Jacobvitz, the college and career specialist at Carlmont, designs individualized plans for students, guiding them toward potential career paths through assessments and tailored advice.

She assists with resumes, scholarship applications, and college planning, ensuring students are equipped for future careers.

“She helps students create a resume,” said Jennifer Lang, the instructional vice principal at Carlmont. “This enables students to secure scholarships and be better prepared for college.”

Jacobvitz also recommends internships, volunteer work, and job opportunities to help students explore their interests. Her frequent emails provide essential updates on applications, keeping students informed about various resources.

In addition to academic planning, Jacobvitz supports students pursuing specialized pathways such as homeland security, cosmetology, or the military.

“She will have counselors meet with students going into the military,” Lang said. “She helps them get clearance.”

Beyond academic planning, Jacobvitz offers personalized advice to students, often helping those who are struggling with their career goals.

“ She encouraged me to apply to different schools, even if I wasn’t sure I’d get in. — Uma Kamat

“I helped a student who was in danger of failing,” Jacobvitz said. “We discussed her goals and used career assessments to narrow her options.”

Jacobvitz emphasizes aligning career choices with students’ interests and learning styles.

“If a person is into nature, we’ll consider that when exploring careers,” Jacobvitz said. “We also take learning preferences into account — whether a student is an auditory or visual learner, for example.”

Jacobvitz’s impact goes beyond college preparation; she encourages students to apply to various schools, boosting their confidence and making them more comfortable taking risks.

“She encouraged me to apply to different schools, even if I wasn’t sure I’d get in,” senior Uma Kamat said. “It made me more confident in myself.”