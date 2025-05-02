Staff Profile: Genevieve Tep builds community through choir

Lauren Roberts Genevieve Tep conducts her Treble Clef choir as students rehearse a four-part harmony for an upcoming concert. This year’s spring performance, themed “Stage to Screen,” features a variety of acts, including individual choirs, student-led a cappella groups, and the collective Singing Scots.

For Carlmont Choirs director Genevieve Tep, creating a space where students feel welcome, supported, and excited about music is just as important as teaching the notes on the page. For over 20 years, she has built Carlmont’s choir program into a space where students grow not only as singers, but also as a community.

Whether she’s leading vocal warm-ups or organizing cross-country performances, Tep strives to make choir both a meaningful musical experience and a place where every student feels like they belong.

With a jazz-loving mom and an early start, music has always been a part of Tep’s life, with her first concert being the 1980 Monterey Jazz Festival. However, Tep discovered her passion for performing and leading in high school.

“I was going to concerts before I could walk. I was able to take a leadership role when I was a high school singer, and found out that I was good at it,” Tep said.

That spark led her to pursue a degree in vocal performance with an emphasis in music education, eventually earning her teaching credential in graduate school.

“My first year at Carlmont was 2004. The school has always been supportive of the music program, going way back. There were only about three choirs and 50 kids when I started,” Tep said.

Since then, Tep has helped the program expand to four choirs and an assortment of a cappella groups.

“I built the program to try to accommodate kids at every level. Over the years, the exact choirs we have offered have changed, but essentially, it’s what meets the most kids’ needs,” Tep said.

One of Tep’s strengths is her ability to bring out the best in high school singers.

“High school choir kids can work with just about any music you can dream up, as long as they have proper training,” Tep said.

She especially enjoys teaching students to appreciate challenging and classical works, like Mozart’s Requiem, and watching their musical growth; however, her impact goes far beyond the music itself.

“Ms. Tep is very understanding and kind. She always makes sure we’re learning, but also having fun at the same time,” said Arina Bolsakova, a first-year member of Carlmont’s Highlander Choir.

Tep is known for the strong sense of community she builds in the choir program.

“She ensures that even if something is challenging, we want to try harder because the class is so fun and interactive. You can tell she’s having fun teaching us, and that makes us want to do better,” Bolsakova said.

Whether students are new to choir or seasoned singers, Tep creates an environment where they feel supported, heard, and valued.

“Choir is basically the reason I come to school. It’s one of the best parts of my day. She gives the best pep talks and just makes everything feel exciting,” said sophomore Sophie Schulz, who is in Treble Choir and also serves as a teacher’s assistant for Concert Choir.

She encourages students to keep music in their lives beyond high school, whether or not they pursue it professionally.

“There are thousands of community choirs in the U.S., and there’s one that’s the right fit for everyone,” Tep said.