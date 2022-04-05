Student mood crescendos with music at lunch

ASB plays music at lunch everyday, in the quad, which is the center of student body life. Students eat, talk, and chill during lunch.

Loud, peppy music blares from the two black speakers on the right side of the quad. Meanwhile, students eat lunch, talk, and just enjoy the time as the Associated Student Body (ASB) deejays.

ASB usually plays upbeat music to keep students happy and to create an environment that feels uplifting.

“Mainly we just play really upbeat songs. We try not to play any sad songs or slow songs. We play songs that will keep the students happy. I think that there’s already a lot of stress around school and tests and quizzes,” said senior ASB member Liv Martins.

Music can help students with their negative feelings throughout the day, as studies show that 62% of people say that their favorite music makes them happy, 13% feel less distressed with music, 24% less irritable, and 12% less jittery.

Many factors go behind the music that plays, including seasonal music, such as spooky music at Halloween, whether or not music is school appropriate, not playing sad or slow songs. Who is behind the aux makes the most difference.

“Honestly, there’s not really a method to choosing music. It really just depends who’s on aux on that day. It’s either going to be Izzy Wilson, Mira Bhatt, or me, Liv Martins,” Martins said.

Students are often encouraged to give requests for music.

“I feel like there’s a lot of pop music from the early 2000s. So I feel like ASB could include some other genres here too. I feel like just adding more genres and stuff, like maybe some rock or hip hop to change it up a bit, would be good,” said sophomore Lucas Smith.

Other students agree that new types of music genres should be explored.

“I like the music in the quad, I think adds atmosphere to lunch. Some song suggestions would be ‘Bammer’ by Wiz Khalifa, ’All Night’ by Chance the Rapper, ‘Young Folks’ by Peter Bjorn and John, and so on, I would like to hear a lot more house music and EDM,” said senior Avery Carters.

“ When you’re able to just get out, get a break, and you hear this music that’s just super uplifting, it’s almost just like a way to just give yourself a break from typical school life. ” — Liv Martins

Besides adding new music, volume is also an issue.

“I think sometimes it gets over the top loud for people doing homework or trying to have conversations,” said senior Francesca Brennan.

ASB wants to offer students a chance to relax during their school day.

“The purpose of putting on music in the quad is creating an environment that feels upbeat, when you’re able to just get out, get a break, and you hear this music that’s just super uplifting, it’s almost just like a way to just give yourself a break from typical school life,” said Martins.