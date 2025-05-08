Students show gratitude during Teacher Appreciation Week

Sophia-Angelie Laluc From holidays to letters of thanks, English teacher Tiffany Jay’s whiteboard is filled with messages from their students. “I personally love handmade cards with thoughtful messages, and I am sure other teachers do as well,” Jay said. “Additionally, many teachers appreciate a coffee or tea gift card.”

Although teachers receive messages throughout the school year for different holidays and events, this week they were especially honored with letters and small gifts from students during Teacher Appreciation Week.

This year, Teacher Appreciation Week is from May 5 to May 9. During this week, students write cards and give gifts to their teachers as a show of thanks for their work.

“I believe it is a thoughtful gesture to have Teacher Appreciation Week,” said Tiffany Jay, an English I teacher. “When students bring letters or gifts, whether or not it is during Teacher Appreciation Week, I always appreciate their kindness and generosity.”

Teachers make a big difference in their students’ lives, both in the content they teach and their attitudes towards learning. For Sophia Lee, a sophomore, Teacher Appreciation Week is a great opportunity to show gratitude properly, since sometimes people don’t always think to thank them.

“I think this week is important to appreciate the teachers,” Lee said. “In some cases, my favorite teachers have helped me like a subject, and they really motivate me to try my best.”

Giving gifts is most rewarding for Lee when she sees her teachers’ reactions upon receiving them.

“Sometimes, they hang up my letter on the wall, and they’re really grateful for it,” Lee said.

However, finding something to say requires encouragement. Carlmont business and marketing teacher John Rowe makes an annual assignment for his students to write two letters to their teachers.

“It’s giving them an opportunity to express their gratitude for their teachers, which will make their teachers happy,” Rowe said. “But it should also give the students some enjoyment from it as well because it feels really good to give.”

However, expressing thanks often comes with the challenge of finding the right words or gift.

“It’s challenging to figure out exactly what your teachers like if you’re getting something,” Lee said.

For writing a letter to a teacher, Rowe suggests coming up with two examples of why they like the teacher — stating a specific reason in their letters helps to make the message more genuine.

“I ask them to write an essay and not just say ‘Thank you for being a good teacher,’ but also give some actual examples,” Rowe said. “I think that really helps make it feel like a letter that has something behind it.”