Studying for success: techniques for effective learning

Imagine someone studying endlessly for hours on the weekend, confining themselves in their room. Yet, the next day, they take that test they spent the last few days studying for, and fail miserably.

You may have found yourself in this situation before. But why?

On average, high school students spend six hours studying per day, according to CollegiateParent. Overstudying is a common problem for students of all grade levels, causing students to waste time unnecessarily.

“To get high test scores, it’s an accumulation of doing a lot of things right as a student. A lot of that is paying attention by being involved in class and asking questions when you don’t understand something rather than being a passive participant and completing homework for mastery,” said Dan Nguyen, a math teacher at Carlmont High School.

According to a study conducted by Pew Research, the United States still lags behind other countries in math, sciences, and reading, with the U.S. ranking 38th out of 71 countries in math and 24th in science.

The American education system fails because students need more motivation to put more effort into producing better results, according to the Foundation for Economic Education. The lack of expectations among students creates demotivation to be an ambitious student, resulting in less successful outcomes.

A review on self-efficacy by Barry Zimmerman, an educational psychologist at the University of New York, found that self-efficacy accounted for around a 14% variance in student performance.

Self-efficacy refers to the way one acts to achieve specific goals. According to the American Psychological Association, self-efficacy is necessary to produce specific performance attainments, or more specifically, a student’s self-confidence.

“I think the one biggest thing for learning is enthusiasm. If you’re enthusiastic about learning, everything else will take care of itself. Everything you’ll be doing is because you want to be there and succeed,” Nguyen said.

However, many students also need help finding an effective way to study, skewing their ability to use their time wisely, and thus wasting a lot of time pointlessly.

A study from the National Library of Medicine revealed that practical study is one of the most essential skills to achieve excellent test scores. It showed that the increased use of various active study habits was directly associated with higher exam scores.

The study also discovered that students who only used an “active” study strategy — when the brain is forced to be active during the study session — scored around 8% higher than those who never utilized that approach.

In addition, specific study strategies — including explaining concepts, self-quizzing, and completing problem sets — were distinctly predictive of test performance.

<br /> Study Methods Used by Students by Joshua Wu

“If it’s memorizing some terms or facts, I use mnemonics and repeat to myself and read it over and over. Other times, when studying, I look over past work for that subject. Especially for any type of writing, I review past essays,” said Alex Kim, a sophomore at Carlmont High School.