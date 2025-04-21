Over the past month, President Donald Trump has issued tariffs on imported goods from nearly every country in the world. However, on April 2, 2025, Trump issued a 90-day tariff pause on nearly every country, excluding China. China will now be subjected to a 145% tariff on its goods, while other countries will only face a 10% tariff.
The detrimental impacts of Trump’s tariffs on businesses
Keegan Marlatt, Staff Writer • April 21, 2025
About the Contributor
Keegan Marlatt, Staff Writer
Keegan Marlatt is a Sophomore at Carlmont and a first-year writer for the Scot Scoop. He Enjoys Golfing, playing soccer, skiing, volunteering for the First Tee, and basically anything outdoors. However, he does not enjoy AP Seminar Homework and watching the Eagles lose another Superbowl. You can find him @keeganmarlattnews on Instagram.