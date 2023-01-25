4 pets with the most influence

Pets provide comfort, relief, and joy to their owners but some furry companions provide such feelings to a much larger audience. A select few have their own platform and achieve fame, meet with celebrities, and create content for millions of followers by dressing up or by their appearance alone.

Grumpy Cat

Grumpy Cat was an influential cat who spread memes over the internet, amassing millions of likes and followers. She was well known for her grumpy appearance due to her feline dwarfism and underbite. Grumpy Cat’s real name was “Tardar Sauce.” Grumpy Cat was born in 2012 and lived in Morristown, Arizona. She died in 2019, aged seven, due to complications from a urinary tract infection.

Doug the Pug

Doug the Pug has worked with many influential artists over the year, such as Shakira, Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, John Legend, Cole Sprouse, Brendon Urie, and PewDiePie. Doug the Pug has over 18 million followers across all his social media accounts.

JiffPom

JiffPom is a Pomeranian who gained notoriety in 2014 for setting the fastest 10-meter run on hind legs and the fastest 5-meter run on front paws in the Guinness book of world records. JiffPom is well-known in the influencer space and has worked with Kristen Hancher, Zach Clayton, Christian Collins, and many others. JiffPom also starred in Katy Perry Feat. Juicy J: Dark Horse, which netted over one billion views on youtube.

Boo

Boo was a Pomeranian who amassed over 15 million followers and over 16 million total likes on Facebook alone. Boo was born in 2006 but wasn’t active until 2008. Unfortunately, Boo died in 2019, but Boo’s owner Irene Ahn continued to repost photos of Boo to Facebook until October 22nd, 2022.