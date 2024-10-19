Anika Warrier A teenage girl scrolls through Netflix, looking for a show to watch. After going through their favorite shows, many teens face the problem of not knowing what to watch.

On a late Friday night, after a long week in school, many kids would rather stay at home than go out. Cozying up in bed and watching their favorite shows, many have yet to discover the hidden gems of Netflix.

There are many good shows on Netflix, but finding the right one is often challenging. Some of the top shows on the Top 100 List include “Nobody Wants This,” “Emily in Paris,” and “Love is Blind,” however most teens seem to gravitate towards other shows.

Content for teenagers has undergone a significant transformation over time. Today, Netflix’s teen shows can now be authentic and impactful, depicting the highs and lows of teenage life. Ranging from parodies to dark comedies to LGBTQ+ challenges, there are shows for everyone.

“It dives into the depths of what happens in the afterlife. I think that a lot of people our age would be interested in this show,” said Ashkon Fallahi, a junior at Carlmont, when talking about “The Good Place.”

Following Eleanor Shellstrop, the main character who has recently found herself in the afterlife, the show navigates themes of morality while also keeping its storyline and characters light-hearted.

Comedy sitcoms like “The Good Place” offer comfort to many teens, giving them an escape from school and homework.

Similarly, themes of comedy paired with intrigue are popular amongst teens.

“I really love the show, ‘No Good Nick’. It’s an old show that I used to watch, but it is super fun and has comedy in it. I like how it is also kind of funny, but it is also kind of a mystery,” said Sienna Hubert, a junior at Carlmont.

This same light-hearted comedy shows up a lot in popular teen shows. Ultimately, this is what transforms a regular show to a comfort show.

According to Ashley Hamanaka, a junior at Carlmont, “My favorite show on Netflix has to be my comfort show, ‘Brooklyn 99.’ I would also recommend ‘A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder,’ which is a fall show and has lots of thriller and suspense.”

Thrillers and comedies are among the most popular shows today, however, timeless classics like sitcoms remain fan favorites.

Netflix watchers like Nolwenn Bonneau, a sophomore at Carlmont, enjoy the comfort and familiarity of sitcoms.

“My favorite show on Netflix right now has to be ‘How I Met Your Mother’ due to the drama, how beautifully it is articulated, and how the storyline is framed. Popular TV shows that have a good storyline end up keeping watchers hooked til the last season,” Bonneau said.