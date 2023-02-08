9 harmful things new pet owners should avoid using

Many natural plants, both edible and inedible are harmful towards pet health.

People already know to child-proof their house when a baby comes, but most people don’t think to “pet-proof” the house. Many things can be harmful to our pets that we don’t think about because they are so common. Knowing about what can be harmful is a great way to properly protect your pets at home. Here are 10 things that pet owners should avoid using.

Edible

Avacado: Although they are not supper toxic for dogs or cats to can kill other animals such as birds or rabbits even different types of cattle

Salt: Even though salt is in so many things just one teaspoon of salt can be dangerous for small dogs. if your dog has enough salt it could cause vomiting, convulsions, coma, weakness, and more. the severity of what happens depends on how much is digested.

Grapes and Raisins: As harmless as this seems, they can cause kidney failure and vomiting in cats and dogs. Dogs can even develop anuria which is a lack of urine production.

Non-Edible

Ice melting products: ASPCA’s poison control group all ice melt products as chemical irritants. These can cause things like vomiting, diarrhea, or paw pad and skin irritation. having drawn-out exposure can cause chemical burns.

Cocoa mulch: Even though it is common knowledge that chocolate is harmful to dogs most people don’t realize that the mulch is also dangerous. Death is uncommon when ingesting it can cause vomiting, diarrhea, fast heart rate, tremors, and seizures.

Mothballs: Eating moth bass can cause kidney or liver damage, anemia, and more upset stomachs. modern moth balls are less toxic but can still cause illnesses.

Plants

Aloe Vera : Aloe Vera has a toxic chemical called saponin. ingestion of the chemical can cause excessive vomiting, severe diarrhea, and low blood sugar.

Hydrangea: Both dogs and cats if they consume enough of the flowers, leaves, or buds can suffer from vomiting or diarrhea. If bad cases of hydrangea poisoning can cause depression, confusion, and lethargy

Lily-of-the-valley: The entire plant is toxic that includes the water that the flowers are kept in. for cats ingesting even the tiniest amount of it can lead to your cat developing fetal kidney failure in less than 3 days. The signs of kidney failure can start within 0-12 hours of being ingested. K idney failure occurs within 24 to 72 hours, leading to death if the cat isn’t treated. For dogs, ingesting this flower will only cause an upset stomach, not kidney failure.

