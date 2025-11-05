Athlete Profile: Gianna Van Hofwegen lifts beyond limits

Kevin Doherty Carlmont sophomore Gianna Van Hofwegen lifts for the Olympic USA weightlifting meet. She takes every minute she has in practice to improve her skill set and prepare her for her next competition. “I set specific numeric goals that are very clear because that replicates my own improvement instead of someone else’s,” said Hofwegen.

Carlmont sophomore Gianna Van Hofwegen began lifting as a hobby, but soon developed an aspiration to stand out from her peers.

Hofwegen began weightlifting at the young age of 11 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and shutdown, and her brother’s influence to try the sport. Not only does she still lift, but she has also taken up wrestling in high school to prevent burnout from weightlifting, and has met people who inspire her.

“Technique and strength are required, as weightlifting draws a lot of people who are ‘Type A’ and can easily micromanage,” said Hofwegen.

Weightlifting requires athletes to be focused at all times, and Hofwegen found that she embodies this quality. Her focus carries over into every training session and competitive match, driving her progress.

“My coach said, ‘Gianna, you already won the competition, this clean and jerk is for you,'” Hofwegen said.

The encouragement from Hofwegen’s coach helped foster her growing confidence. This was a reminder to Gianna that mental focus during a competition is just as important as her technique.

“She focuses and deals with her challenges one at a time,” said Hofwegen’s weightlifting coach, Kevin Doherty.

With this mindset, Hofwegen is able to stay calm and focused in the moment. This allows her to tackle each obstacle and challenge one at a time.

“Branching out and trying new sports allows me to recover, yet technique is important for all my sports,” Hofwegen said.

Even when she is exploring other sports, she puts an equal amount of effort into every activity. Her participation in different sports allows her to have a balanced recovery and facilitates her growth in her primary sport of weightlifting.

“My goal is always to become stronger, which mainly means eating carbs, taking pre-workout, and getting enough protein,” Hofwegen said.

Focusing on nutrition ensures that Hofwegen’s body has enough fuel to perform well during practice or competitions. By prioritizing nutrition, recovery will go smoothly, and body strength will be built more consistently.

“She practices for hours on end, and does the same thing every day, bringing the same energy when she goes to a competition,” said Carlmont sophomore and friend of Hofwegen, Saaz Ghate.

The consistency has shaped Hofwegen and led to her development into a disciplined athlete as well as her success in the sport. Under the pressure of competition, she relies on her technique and mindset to lead her to victory.

Hofwegen knows that strength isn’t all it takes to win; her mental game is essential, and she is just getting started on achieving her goals.