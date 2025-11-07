Athlete Profile: Sofia Fomin twirls above the rest

Nicolai Liu Sophomore Sofia Fomin performs a dance move. Fomin has been a member of the dance team for two years. She works hard everyday to maintain good grades and improve her dance skills.

While other Carlmont students fill the stands, sophomore Sofia Fomin takes center stage, dancing through halftime performances and passionately performing at HeartBeat Dance Academy.

Fomin fell in love with dance when she was 10 months old, when her mom signed her up for dance classes, exploring many different styles but eventually falling in love with jazz and hip-hop.

“She was doing ballroom dancing when she was five. And she was very passionate. And lovely,” said Evguenia Miftakhova, Fomin’s mother.

For Fomin, dance is a means of self-expression outside of school, a way to socialize with her friends, and a way to have fun.

“My first performance with the team was at a football game, and it was really nerve-racking because we were in front of the entire school. But it was also so fun, and I was glad to be with my friends, performing and having a fun time,” Fomin said.

At Carlmont, Fomin’s practice is twice a week, preparing to perform at Carlmont’s football and basketball games. At practices, she learns new choreography quickly, consistently keeping up with the latest dance routines.

“I think the most challenging part is being able to pick up choreography fast and just keeping up with all the dances,” Fomin said.

Fomin also enjoys dancing at HeartBeat Dance Academy, an activity she participates in outside of the school dance season.

“At Carlmont, we practice only two times a week, but we perform at football games and basketball games, and we’re more affiliated with our high school versus HeartBeat. It’s recreational, and we practice more often, and we have classes,” Fomin said.

Even though Fomin loves to dance, she loves being on the team surrounded by like-minded individuals even more. Being surrounded by other dancers makes her love Carlmont’s team.

“Her personality during practice is always cheerful, and she’s just a genuine, nice person to be around. Dancing alongside her feels like having a great support system, whether we’re at practices or football games,” said Ellen Povzner, a sophomore who is one of Fomin’s teammates.

Being such an amazing teammate, Fomin is able to excel on the dance team. Her dedication not as a dancer but as a team member is something that most people don’t see.

“She’s a great team member. She cares about her team, and she’s excited about everything that the team does. So I think this is the kind of dedication that might not be seen,” Miftakhova said.

Fomin’s dedication to dancing is something that most can recognize; however, her academic efforts are not to be overlooked.

“I prioritize my school and personal life, and I try and get all of my schoolwork done as fast as possible. Then I go to dance,” Fomin said.

Fomin’s dedication in the classroom, dance practices, and Carlmont sporting events sets her apart from other athletes. Her disciplined approach led to her success at Carlmont.

Fomin knows that her skills on the dancefloor aren’t all it takes to succeed. Her combination of being a great teammate and being disciplined academically makes her primed for whatever obstacles come her way in the future.