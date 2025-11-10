Athlete Profile: Callie Hernandez leads beyond the endzone

Bela Orlova Callie Hernandez is practicing her catching and throwing skills for flag football. Hernandez was focused on perfecting her technique and staying one step ahead on the field. As team captain, she pushes herself and her teammates to improve at every practice.

Carlmont High School’s varsity flag football team captain, Callie Hernandez, leads and inspires her team both on and off the field.

Sophomore Hernandez started her flag football journey at Carmont High School during her freshman year. In her second season, she was promoted to varsity and nominated by her team to be captain.

“Her teammates see her as a great leader, and I don’t disagree,” said Oscar Fabic, Carlmont’s head flag football coach.

Hernandez not only excels in flag football, but she also plays her childhood sports, soccer and basketball, competing in both sports during the same season in her freshman year. However, prefers flag football over all others.

“I love that with flag football I am pushed to be better and better, there’s so much energy when you’re out on that field, and it’s honestly so amazing,” Hernandez said.

“ She does her job, she doesn’t make it ever about herself, and she always does what the team needs. You wish you could have a thousand of those kids. — Jonnathan Fabic

Hernandes’ interest in flag football was sparked in her childhood, as she spent a lot of time throwing a football back and forth with her neighborhood friends.

Friendship and connections are essential to Hernandez, as her favorite part of playing any sport is seeing her friends and helping them improve.

“It’s honestly the people, the friends I’ve made from these sports are so amazing, and they make me who I am,” Hernandez said.

With this mindset, Hernandez excels as both a captain and a friend, with her proudest moment not being something she did on the field but comforting her crying teammate after a challenging game.

“I remember I walked over and put my arm around them and I can’t remember exactly what I said but they were able to calm down and breath, I remember them looking back up at me and I said something that made them laugh and for me honesetly seeing them go from balling to laughing at something I said just made me feel so good inside,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez’s attitude is not taken lightly by her teammates or coaches, either, as they both stress that she is incredibly selfless, always positive, and always there whenever needed, whether it’s during practice, a game, or as a friend.

“You can tell she just looks like she wants to be there, and she wants everybody else to be there too. She’s not in it for herself, she’s in it for the team,” said Miranda McCormick, Hernandez’s teammate.

As an athlete, balancing practices and academics can be challenging, yet despite taking advanced classes, Hernandez excels in both. Hernandez sets a schedule for herself and avoids procrastination, which helps her complete all of her work on time and balance her sports and academics effectively.

Hernandez is a dedicated athlete with big goals of receiving a scholarship. But for now, she wants to continue improving, becoming stronger, and creating more memories with her team.