Athlete Profile: Belmira Iong sails toward success

Belmira Iong crews a two-person 420 dinghy boat. Iong leaned over the side of the boat to counterbalance the force of the wind on the sails. "Belmira has done an amazing job coming into a new situation with a different boat and a different format of racing," said John Vandemoer, Iong's coach.

The salty wind whips the sails of the boat, making them snap in rhythm with the rush of the waves. The boat tilts hard to one side, slicing forward and threatening to tip over, as the crew fights to keep it steady against the powerful gusts.

This is Belmira Iong’s weekly experience as she practices with her sailing team. Iong, a sophomore at Carlmont High School, has been sailing for seven years and has found a love for being out on the water. Her passion for the sport has taken her to many regattas, or sailing competitions, across California, earning her a key spot on the Carlmont sailing team.

“I really like being on the water and hearing the sound of the waves. It’s really peaceful when there’s good wind,” Iong said.

Wind is an uncontrollable, yet crucial, part of sailing, which Iong must constantly adapt to when she is out on the water with her team. Currently, Iong is on the Carlmont sailing team, but during the offseason, she is part of a club, the C420 Performance Team.

“C420 is a two-person boat where there’s a skipper and crew, and I’m learning to crew right now,” Iong said.

Before learning how to crew, Iong was a skipper — the person who steers the boat — and had achieved a great deal of success on the water during competitions. Taking on the new challenge of crewing has been enjoyable, but it’s also a lot of work for her.

“She has amazed me with her positive attitude, her desire to learn, and her smile while trying new things. These all seem like simple things, but success always starts from doing the simplest things well,” said John Vandemoer, Iong’s sailing coach.

One of Iong’s greatest strengths is her desire to learn, which has aided her in the new challenges she has faced with crewing. Her positive attitude has also greatly helped her performance in such a demanding environment.

“Sailing is a really demanding sport; you have to be on the water as much as you can. Every practice, you have to go out on the water and have the coaches with you,” Iong said.

In the Carlmont season, Iong goes out on the water two times a week if there are no competitions, but up to four times when there are. Teamwork is an essential part of the sport, and through sailing, Iong has met nice and supportive people.

“She’s a good sailor, she knows a lot about sailing, and overall she’s really nice,” said Carlmont sophomore Carter Newhauser, a teammate of Iong.

Iong’s knowledge and understanding of sailing have allowed her to shine in the rigorous sport that not only demands physical strength but also sharp decision-making. In the future, Iong hopes to continue expanding her expertise and eventually pursue sailing in college.

“Belmira has a bright future as long as she continues to keep pushing forward. She has the talent and the feel for the game,” Vandemoer said.