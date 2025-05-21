Athlete Profile: Simon Gehrke strides ahead of the pack

Sean Zhang Simon Gehrke sprints down the track during a weekday practice, focused and in stride. Earlier this season, he planned to work to improve his start off the blocks to gain an advantage in races. “When it comes to a race, you just have to go run it with a positive mindset,” Gehrke said.

Simon Gehrke lines up in lane three, head down, waiting for the sound of the starting gun. Within seconds he explodes from the block, smooth and composed, gliding across the track. By the time he passes the curve, his long strides have already begun to separate him from the rest.

Gehrke, a sophomore at Carlmont High School, has rapidly become one of the Scots’ top performers on the track. His speciality lies within the 400-meter and 800-meter events. He already holds the freshman and sophomore school records in the 400-meters at 51.7 and 50.9 seconds respectively, and holds second in the sophomore 800-meters with a time of 2 minutes, 0.1 seconds.

Gehrke’s path to success started during the COVID-19 pandemic, when his mother encouraged him to give running a try. What began as a seasonal activity quickly became a deep passion.

“I stuck with mid-distance to distance because of the people. They were just really nice people and it was really motivating just being around them,” Gehrke said.

Over time, he began to take running more seriously, especially as he realized his natural ability. With the help of structured training and focused goals, his performances began to climb. Now, his weekly routine is filled with tempo runs, pace workouts, and recovery days, all planned to help him develop during the season.

Gehrke plays a key role in Carlmont’s top relay teams, helping the 4×800 relay to a school record time of 7:56 and the 4×400 relay to a spot among the top five in school history with a 3:26 finish. However, success doesn’t come without mental preparation.

“Typically, I’d say the night before a race, I think about the race, when I’m going to make my move,” Gehrke said. “I try to visualize what it’s going to look like.”

His attention to detail and race planning sets him apart, as noticed by those around him.

“ I think 49 is very realistic this summer. I’m just going to work with my sprinting coach a little bit more on the specific parts of the race. — Simon Gehrke

“He’s definitely one of our better students. He does the extra work that it takes, such as getting into the weight room and doing stuff that really helps push himself,” said Carlmont track and cross-country coach Josh Schaefer, highlighting his work ethic.

Beyond the stopwatch, Gehrke is known for his leadership and positive influence on the team. Although he’s younger than many of his relay teammates, he brings energy and motivation to practices.

“He’s been really good about getting along, pushing them to be the best they can be, keeping things light and positive,” Schaefer said.

Off the track, Gehrke balances homework, training, and his social life through discipline and time management. He’s focused on his development and has clear goals for his future, hoping to run under 49 seconds in the 400-meter and eventually pursue college track.

Gehrke’s family has been a consistent source of support, especially his mother, Kimberly Badtke, who highlights his strong mental side of the sport.

“He’s been self motivated since at least age eight or nine,” Badtke said. “I’ve seen him being able to remain dedicated and disciplined. When he gets in the zone, he’s totally all in.”

With a mix of talent, focus, and drive, Gehrke is on his way to leaving a lasting legacy on Carlmont’s track program. Whether it’s setting records or building team chemistry, only being halfway through high school, he’s already made a major impact.