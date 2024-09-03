The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Cartoon: Baby talk

Keira Sarmiento, Staff WriterSeptember 3, 2024
Last Thursday, Trump worried conservative voters when he suggested that he would vote yes on a Florida abortion rights ballot. The current regulation is that a person can have an abortion up to six weeks of pregnancy. However, Trump has stated that “you need more time than six weeks.” Yet last Friday, he cleared the air with a statement saying he would be voting no on the ballot because the alternative is too extreme. He also reiterated his support for IVF treatment, which most Republicans agree with, although there is controversy because of the discarded embryos in the process. Trump needs to be careful around the topic of reproductive rights if he wants to maintain his support for the 2024 elections (Keira Sarmiento).
About the Contributor
Keira Sarmiento
Keira Sarmiento, Staff Writer
Keira Sarmiento (Class of 2026) enjoys music, art, animation, animals, and spending time with her family. She is excited to create content for Scot Scoop and learn more about the world of journalism. Outside of journalism, she spends most of her time laughing with her two sisters and eating good food.