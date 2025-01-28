Balancing books, business, and baking

From hobby to hustle: how Anaya Goradia turned baking into a business

For many high school students, life revolves around homework, extracurriculars, and socializing. But for Anaya Goradia, a sophomore at Carlmont, the end of the school day marks the beginning of her business.

As the owner of “Anaya Bakes,” she crafts custom cakes, cupcakes, and desserts for a growing clientele.

Goradia’s entrepreneurial journey began at nine years old when she participated in the Mountain View Children’s Business Fair. This was the first time she was able to display her own ideas for others to see, ultimately sparking her interest in running her own business.

“I received my first order from a friend of mine for her birthday party. After that, I started sharing my desserts on my mom’s social media, like her Facebook groups, and I started receiving more and more orders,” Goradia said.

What started as a hobby for Goradia quickly turned into a small business with consistent demand. Now, Goradia earns between $2,000 and $5,000 annually, balancing her growing success with the demands of school.

“I saw Anaya’s passion and potential about six years ago. She enjoyed baking and being creative and was always fearless and up for a challenge in the kitchen, doing whatever it took, no matter what time the clock showed. I knew then she had a gift,” said Vishal Goradia, Anaya Goradia’s dad.

Anaya Goradia’s story is part of a larger trend among teens. According to Junior Achievement, 60% of teens in the United States express interest in starting their own business, and approximately 10% already have an active business. Platforms like Instagram and Facebook have empowered young entrepreneurs to turn hobbies into profitable ventures, by allowing teens to showcase their business to a global audience.

A day in the life

Anaya Goradia’s schedule is filled. Mornings are for school, afternoons are for extracurriculars, and evenings are for homework. Her weekends are filled with baking and experimenting, where she spends hours perfecting a birthday cake or piping frosting onto cupcakes.

“It can be overwhelming, especially during exam season. Sometimes, I’ll be up late finishing homework and making cakes,” Anaya Goradia said.

She also spends time managing her Instagram page, fielding customer inquiries, and planning future projects. This balancing act is familiar to many young entrepreneurs. A 2023 study by the National Federation of Independent Business found that 71% of young business owners cite time management as their biggest challenge. In addition to managing her time, Anaya Goradia often faces other challenges.

“I make mistakes all the time. Whether it’s with the design or, on a few occasions, mixing up flavors or fillings,” Anaya Goradia said.

Despite these slip-ups, she remains resilient by learning from her mistakes, asking for feedback from customers, and always trying to improve her craft.

“I’ve learned so many valuable lessons from my business. I’ve learned time management, how to budget, and how to persevere when a cake isn’t turning out like I hoped,” Anaya Goradia said.

Her family has been a guide for her success, offering encouragement and advice to navigate difficult challenges.

“My mom and dad have helped and supported me immensely through my business. My mom was the one who got me orders and helped me bake late at night when I was starting. They are always willing to deliver my cakes or go on a quick run to the grocery store,” Anaya Goradia said.

Vishal Goradia also plays a key role in supporting Goradia’s business by encouraging creativity.

“My main job was to be her biggest cheerleader and to continue to keep her creative juices flowing by actively recruiting challenging baking orders from friends, family, and the community,” Vishal Goradia said.

A vision for the future

For Anaya Goradia, her passion for baking goes beyond profits. She envisions a future where she owns her own restaurant, combining her love of desserts with a welcoming space for the community.

“ I don’t just want to bake—I want to build something that lasts. A place where people can gather, connect, and enjoy food that feels like home. — Anaya Goradia

“My plans for the future are to go to business school. Eventually, I hope to apply those skills and start my own restaurant. I would love to attend culinary school in France or New York,” Anaya Goradia said.

Her dreams reflect her determination to grow, both personally and professionally. To prepare, Anaya Goradia is participating in the DECA program at Carlmont, an organization that prepares students for careers in business, marketing, and management. Through competitions and real-world projects, DECA helps students develop and expand their leadership and entrepreneurial skills.

“I want to learn how to scale my business, manage employees, and eventually make my restaurant stand out,” Anaya Goradia said.

The learning curve

Anaya Goradia credits much of her growth to the lessons she’s learned from her business. Many of these lessons come from trial and error.

“Now, I always double-check the details before starting an order,” Anaya Goradia said.

Her experiences mirror the challenges faced by student entrepreneurs across the country. For example, the American Psychological Association highlighted in a 2023 report that young business owners often struggle with maintaining a social life and managing stress.

“I also learned how to talk to customers and provide ideas for them to order. Interacting with people has taught me confidence and helped me grow as a person. I used to be shy, but now I feel comfortable explaining my vision to customers,” Anaya Goradia said.

Ruhi Patel, an experienced cake decorator at Copenhagen Burlingame, shared her valuable insights into the business.

“The most important thing is the trust you build with your customer. If you provide better service and product to your customers, they will trust you in return and continue to work with you and recommend your services to others,” Patel said.

Patel also discussed the essential skills needed to succeed in the cake decorating business.

“Time management is a big responsibility with school and career. Communication is also very important so that you and the customer can be on the same page regarding the product,” Patel said.

The bigger picture

The rise of student entrepreneurship reflects broader societal trends. According to the Small Business Administration, the number of businesses run by individuals under 25 has increased by 20% over the last five years. Social media platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and Etsy have played a key role, allowing students to market their products and services with minimal cost.

Mark Walker, an Assistant Professor who teaches the business course at Cañada College, provided his perspective on the rise of student entrepreneurship.

“More economic opportunities and lower barriers to entry with social media have contributed to the increase in student entrepreneurship,” Walker said.

Walker also emphasized how social media has become a powerful tool for young entrepreneurs.

“Selling products on social media marketplaces is relatively cheaper than traditional consumer channels. And to a degree, there’s a level of anonymity that makes it easier for teens to start their businesses,” Walker said.

Programs like DECA and Junior Achievement provide valuable resources for young entrepreneurs, offering mentorship and competitions to help students refine their business strategies. Experts believe these opportunities will continue to grow, particularly as technology evolves.

For student entrepreneurs like Anaya Goradia, success is about more than just financial gain. For her, it’s about pursuing her passion for baking, developing new skills, and learning to overcome obstacles along the way.

“Being a student entrepreneur isn’t easy, but it’s taught me so many life skills and that with hard work and creativity, anything is possible,” Anaya Goradia said.