Bearcats claw Scots in competitive matchup

Waiki Wang Maximiliano La Vrar, a junior running back, rushes with full force through the Bearcats’ defense clutching the football. He used one hand to hold the ball while using his other arm to protect the ball. La Vrar had also prevented San Mateo from scoring multiple times by tackling.

The Carlmont varsity football team was defeated by the San Mateo Bearcats 35-21 on Oct. 24, during the Bearcats’ senior night game.

The Scots were up 7-0 in the first half of quarter one, scoring the first touchdown and field goal of the game. The Bearcats quickly caught up by the end of the first quarter, making it a tie.

“Carlmont scoring the first touchdown was kind of a big deal,” said Jeff Scheller, the head coach for San Mateo. “It was really kind of a punch in our gut.”

At the start of the second quarter, Carlmont senior Lucas Robertson, a wide receiver, caught the football with one hand, making a big run. However, when he was on defense, Robertson injured his right ankle, rendering him unable to continue playing.

The Bearcats were able to score two touchdowns in the second quarter, bringing the score to 21-7. There were many incomplete passes and tackles made by both teams.

“I felt like our defense played a little bit better in the second half, but it wasn’t enough,” said Eric Rado, the head coach for Carlmont.

San Mateo senior, Yianni Fitzgerald, a linebacker, scored two touchdowns and two field goals against Carlmont. Each time Fitzgerald scored, Carlmont scored back, ending with 35-21 in the third quarter, but they still weren’t able to take the lead.

“The cards will always come up your way, it’s just how you handle it,” said Carlmont senior Kaisei Trotter, a running back. Trotter scored the last touchdown for the Scots.

In the fourth quarter, the scores remained unchanged, despite numerous timeouts being called. Ultimately, Carlmont’s performance was impacted by injuries, despite some being minor.

“Honestly, I think it would have been a much closer game if they didn’t happen,” Trotter said.