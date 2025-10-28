The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News
The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News
The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News

Bearcats claw Scots in competitive matchup

Waiki Wang, Staff WriterOctober 28, 2025
Waiki Wang
Maximiliano La Vrar, a junior running back, rushes with full force through the Bearcats’ defense clutching the football. He used one hand to hold the ball while using his other arm to protect the ball. La Vrar had also prevented San Mateo from scoring multiple times by tackling.

The Carlmont varsity football team was defeated by the San Mateo Bearcats 35-21 on Oct. 24, during the Bearcats’ senior night game.

The Scots were up 7-0 in the first half of quarter one, scoring the first touchdown and field goal of the game. The Bearcats quickly caught up by the end of the first quarter, making it a tie.

“Carlmont scoring the first touchdown was kind of a big deal,” said Jeff Scheller, the head coach for San Mateo. “It was really kind of a punch in our gut.” 

At the start of the second quarter, Carlmont senior Lucas Robertson, a wide receiver, caught the football with one hand, making a big run. However, when he was on defense, Robertson injured his right ankle, rendering him unable to continue playing. 

The Bearcats were able to score two touchdowns in the second quarter, bringing the score to 21-7. There were many incomplete passes and tackles made by both teams.

“I felt like our defense played a little bit better in the second half, but it wasn’t enough,” said Eric Rado, the head coach for Carlmont.

San Mateo senior, Yianni Fitzgerald, a linebacker, scored two touchdowns and two field goals against Carlmont. Each time Fitzgerald scored, Carlmont scored back, ending with 35-21 in the third quarter, but they still weren’t able to take the lead.

“The cards will always come up your way, it’s just how you handle it,” said Carlmont senior Kaisei Trotter, a running back. Trotter scored the last touchdown for the Scots.

In the fourth quarter, the scores remained unchanged, despite numerous timeouts being called. Ultimately, Carlmont’s performance was impacted by injuries, despite some being minor.

“Honestly, I think it would have been a much closer game if they didn’t happen,” Trotter said.

Adobe Express - file (1)
Waiki Wang
The Scots are near the 20 yard line getting ready to score the first touchdown of the game. With great determination, the Scots were able to pass through the Bearcats' tough defense. Dylan Sorensen, a wide receiver, scored for Carlmont.
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Navigate Left
Navigate Right
About the Contributor
Waiki Wang
Waiki Wang, Staff Writer
Waiki Wang (class of 2028) is a sophomore at Carlmont, and this is her first year writing for Scot Scoop. In her free time, she is usually at home sleeping, but on some days, you can see her hanging out with friends, volunteering for Key Club, or practicing for Mock Trial Club.