Best Valentine’s Day gift ideas

Valentine’s Day is just a week away, and stores are filled with gifts you can give your friends, partners, or whoever else you plan on giving a valentine to. Here are some gift ideas you can present to your valentine on Feb. 14.

Lego Flower Bouquet

If you want to give your Valentine a memorable and long-lasting gift that won’t wilt or perish like a bouquet of real flowers, this Lego Flower Bouquet is sold online for $60 and will leave your valentine with a lifelong gift. This bouquet comes with 756 customizable pieces, allowing you and your valentine to create unique bouquets to your liking.

Stuffed Animals

To keep it simple and cheap, stuffed animals are the way to go. Different varieties of stuffed animals can be found in any store, and for cheap as well, if you wish to save money. Also, including a small, simple card to go with a stuffed animal for your valentine is just enough.

Desserts

Easy-to-make Valentine’s Day desserts are one of the best gifts to surprise your valentine with. There are a variety of Valentine’s Day-themed recipes online and in cookbooks. You can find easy recipes and whip up something for your valentine. A simple dessert is also a quick but memorable gift you can make with any baking items at home.

Cards

If you don’t want to go all out, then simple, cute, and affordable cards are the way to go. If you want to add a twist, you could make your own at-home Valentine’s Day card, using school supplies lying around your house. Coupling a card with a sweet message is a great gift for your valentine.

Valentine’s Day Grams

For all Carlmont students this year, the Associated Student Body (ASB) sets up heart-shaped Valentine’s Day grams, no matter if you have a valentine or not. Each of these grams has a cute and unique cheesy pun to make every student feel loved during this holiday of love.