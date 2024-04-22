The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News
The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News
The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News

In Photos: Cherry Blossom Festival fosters Japanese culture

Alexandra Chan, Staff WriterApril 22, 2024
1
Gallery9 Photos
Alexandra Chan
The emcee of the parade smiles at the crowd. She wore a traditional Japanese clothing piece called a kimono. During the parade, she announced each group and gave a short back story about them.

As part of the Northern California Cherry Blossom Festival’s grand parade, musical groups, dancers, students, and more walked from the San Francisco Civic Center to Japantown. Spectators watched eagerly as each new wave of performances passed by.
Navigate Left
Navigate Right
About the Contributor
Alexandra Chan
Alexandra Chan, Staff Writer
Alexandra Chan (Class of 2025) is a junior at Carlmont High School, and this is her second year in the journalism program. She has produced videos for ScotCenter and is excited to be a photojournalist for Scot Scoop this semester. Outside of school, you'll find her practicing with her ice skating team, doing yoga, and thrifting.
Carlmont High School
1400 Alameda de las Pulgas
Belmont, CA 94002
Scot Scoop News • © 2024 All content is property of Carlmont High School Journalism • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

We invite comments and responses to our content. Comments that are deemed appropriate and relevant will be published.
All Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *