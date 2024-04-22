In Photos: Cherry Blossom Festival fosters Japanese culture

The emcee of the parade smiles at the crowd. She wore a traditional Japanese clothing piece called a kimono. During the parade, she announced each group and gave a short back story about them.
As part of the Northern California Cherry Blossom Festival’s grand parade, musical groups, dancers, students, and more walked from the San Francisco Civic Center to Japantown. Spectators watched eagerly as each new wave of performances passed by.
