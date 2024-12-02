Beyond diagnosis: breast cancer’s impact on patient lives

“I went to the appointment alone as I assumed the lump I had found was a cyst, and as I sat in the mammogram office, I felt isolated. I felt as though I had been handed a death sentence,” said Kelsey Harrison.
Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths in women in the United States, according to the American Cancer Society. The average risk of a woman in the United States developing breast cancer is one in eight, and breast cancer accounts for about one in three new female cancers each year.
These numbers reflect the lives of women whose futures have been irrevocably changed by a single, life-altering diagnosis.
Harrison, the CEO of Get Wild Retreats, was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 27.
“All I could picture was my almost 2-year-old son without a mother. Then came anger, rage, and confusion. The thought ‘why me’ came through my mind over and over again,” Harrison said.
Angell Troxler, a cancer survivor and the current education outreach administrator at Charleston Wine and Food, received her diagnosis through a voicemail from her doctor.
“Sheer panic took over. I cried, despite trying to hold back my tears because I was in the lobby of the doctor’s office when I listened to the message. I also was angry that, despite living a relatively healthy lifestyle, I still got cancer,” Troxler said.
For Stephanie Portnall, currently a wellness coordinator at BlueCross BlueShield, learning about her breast cancer diagnosis motivated her to get treatment.