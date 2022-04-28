Breaking News: Mask mandate lifted for Carlmont prom

The California Academy of Sciences, located in Golden Gate Park of San Fransisco, is where Carlmont’s prom will be hosted

In a sudden announcement to Carlmont students and families, Activities Director Jim Kelly notified the student body that masks would no longer be mandated at Carlmont’s prom.

“In keeping with our District COVID protocol, masks will be strongly recommended,” Kelly wrote in the email.

The change of the mask mandate was alarming to many as the original email sent out by Jim Kelly was only four days before the event.

Many students are unsure of how to feel about the decision. Some are excited to be able to take their masks off, while others are nervous about taking them off due to the risk of COVID-19.

“I am honestly very happy about it. I am excited to see everyone’s faces for once, and [I’m] ready to see everyone all dressed up,” Alexie Patel, a Carlmont senior, said.

Much of the hesitation comes from the reports of a spike in COVID-19 cases at San Mateo High School following their prom and the general rise of COVID-19 cases nationwide.

While uncertainty is circulating around Carlmont’s student body about their decisions to mask, most students are still looking forward to the highly anticipated prom.

This is a breaking news story. The article will be updated with more information.