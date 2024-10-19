Belmont gears up for second annual Trunk-or-Treat

The City of Belmont is kicking off its second annual Trunk or Treat event on Oct. 30. The Parks and Recreation Department is hosting the family-oriented event in the parking lot outside their office at 30 Twin Pines Lane.

The Trunk-or-Treat event allows participants to decorate their vehicles in a variety of themes and distribute candy to trick-or-treaters.

“It’s super important that we offer this free, community-wide event so it’s accessible to everyone who lives in Belmont or even outside of Belmont. It gives the opportunity for children to trick-or-treat in a safe environment,” said Danielle Giuliacci, the Recreation Coordinator for Youth and Teen Services.

The Parks and Recreation Department has reminded participants that they encourage creativity with vehicle themes but asks that all decorations remain kid-friendly, as the event is geared towards being suitable for all ages.

Sonalisa Karunakaran, a local parent is one of many eager participants. “It’s a very exciting event, and it’s fantastic that the city plans so many of these events,” she said.

For families like hers, the Trunk-or-Treat event is not just an opportunity for entertainment, but also a chance to meet and connect with the larger Belmont community.

The event is highly anticipated following the success of the city’s first Trunk-or-Treat last year, where the main attractions were a construction truck and an animal-themed trunk, among many others.

“That was our first time running it in Twin Pines Park. It was very successful. We had, I would say, over 600 attendees, so we’re really hoping for that same turnout this year, if not more,” Giuliacci said.

Prospective participants, including trunk decorators and trick-or-treaters, are looking forward to this year’s event. For Carlmont students, events like these are a great way to get involved with the community and gain some volunteer experience.

“Many Carlmont students are involved in volunteering in these events, as well as students from other schools,” said Aurelia Tsuboi, a senior involved in the Parks and Recreation Department’s Volunteers, Outreach, Involvement, Community Events, & Services (VOICES) program.

The Parks and Recreation Department hosts a large variety of these events year-round, with a great deal of them taking place in Twin Pines Park. The events vary from place to place, a few examples including the Movies in the Park show, the Water Dog Run, and their upcoming Diwali Celebration.

The Trunk-or-Treat is free and open to all attendees without registration, but costumes are highly encouraged. The event will coincide with the City HALLoween celebration, also taking place at Twin Pines Park in City Hall.

“My whole family is excited for a fun Halloween event,” Karunakaran said. “The city is great with creating this sense of community.”