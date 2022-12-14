Breaking News: Sequoia District’s superintendent resigns after 1 year

Carrie Du Bois announced at the Sequoia Union District board meeting on Dec. 14 that Superintendent Darnise Williams, who was not present, will resign.

As the district’s first Black female superintendent, Williams, hired by the board in 2021, helped the district recover after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Board members, including board president Carrie Du Bois, have thanked Williams for her role as superintendent.

“As board members, we thank Superintendent Williams for her grace, dedication, and leadership during this unprecedented time. We worked together during labor negotiations with the result of a multi-year contract reaching the long-standing effort of transitioning health benefits that resulted in ongoing savings to the district, reopening of schools, and advancing educational outcomes and equitable access for all students. We could not have done it without her,” Du Bois said in the Sequoia District press release.

According to the press release, her resignation was a mutual agreement between the district and Williams. The decision to resign was reached based on an “amicable agreement” between Williams and the board, also noted in the press release.

The reason for William’s resignation is still unknown, and the board has yet to comment on this matter.

