Cartoon: A complicated legacy

Marlena Reinshagen, Staff WriterApril 29, 2025
A complicated legacy and image was left after Pope Francis’ death the morning after Easter. Francis left a legacy of giving back to the poor, providing many hours of service, and promoting ideas for giving back to the impoverished, immigrants, and others. However, at the same time, people question whether Francis truly had good intentions for the lesser or if he was just a simple vessel for the church’s wishes. Though Francis was a good man with a good heart, his actions suggest that he may be confined by the church, even though he worked for a better world till the end (Marlena Reinshagen)
