Cartoon: Causing cultural ‘mayhem’

Marlena Reinshagen, Staff WriterMarch 24, 2025
Amid artistic creativity, another huge impact hit the music community: the musical artist Lady Gaga’s newest album. Reflecting on her previous albums’ old patterns and styles, Gaga takes on a dark pop theme with swirls of artistic creativity for the music community, creating online trends and memorable lyrics and tunes. Lady Gaga’s album has brought a new cultural impact and has revived an old and memorable style.   (Marlena Reinshagen)
Marlena Reinshagen (Class of 2026) is in her junior year at Carlmont and is a Staff Writer for Scot Scoop. She loves writing about culture and art and spends a lot of her free time drawing. Outside of school, you can find her singing, drawing, and reading.