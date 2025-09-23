The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Cartoon: Censored comedy

Grace Stiefel, Staff WriterSeptember 23, 2025
The First Amendment, written during the foundational beginnings of the United States, protects freedom of speech and outlines the government’s lack of authority to prohibit speech. However, many are concerned today about several questionable incidents related to the First Amendment. One particular incident sparked outrage across the country when Jimmy Kimmel, a late-night show host, had his show indefinitely pulled after a remark regarding Charlie Kirk’s shooter. Many believe that pulling Kimmel’s show violated his freedom of speech and that he only faced these consequences by criticizing the president and his rights. Although Kimmel’s show is set to return to the air, freedom of speech and expression continues to be violated in other situations. The government must take action to uphold and reinforce the First Amendment. (Grace Stiefel)
About the Contributor
Grace Stiefel, Staff Writer
Grace Stiefel (2026) is excited to be a cartoonist for her third year of journalism. She enjoys drawing, acting, and playing video games.