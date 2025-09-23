Cartoon: Censored comedy
Grace Stiefel, Staff Writer • September 23, 2025
Navigate Left
-
CartoonsCartoon: A breath away
-
CartoonsCartoon: Guns away
-
CartoonsCartoon: King of the court
-
CartoonsCartoon: Surgeon demands
-
CartoonsCartoon: The price for living
-
CartoonsCartoon: Terms and conditions
-
CartoonsCartoon: Sleep sold separately
-
CartoonsCartoon: The unused string
-
CartoonsCartoon: All eyes on me
-
CartoonsCartoon: Freedom's cost
Navigate Right
About the Contributor
Grace Stiefel, Staff Writer
Grace Stiefel (2026) is excited to be a cartoonist for her third year of journalism. She enjoys drawing, acting, and playing video games.