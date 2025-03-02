The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News
The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News
The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News

Cartoon: Closing down by crime

Marlena Reinshagen, Staff WriterMarch 2, 2025
Windows shut, doors close, and signs go down in many shops in San Francisco, but rather than closing time, many of these shops will be closed permanently from these locations. Crime rates in San Francisco and Oakland have been a perpetually high rate in past years, with crime being a common factor of many neighborhoods and blocks of the cities. But recent high rises of theft and break-ins have caused many businesses and stores to close around the city due to loss of store profit. This has ultimately left many residents without many stores in their neighborhoods and have accessible markets for them. Crime rates in San Francisco have to be resolved for the sake of residents and the stores that reside there.  (Marlena Reinshagen)
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Navigate Left
Navigate Right
About the Contributor
Marlena Reinshagen
Marlena Reinshagen, Staff Writer
Marlena Reinshagen (Class of 2026) is in her junior year at Carlmont and is a Staff Writer for Scot Scoop. She loves writing about culture and art and spends a lot of her free time drawing. Outside of school, you can find her singing, drawing, and reading.