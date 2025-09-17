The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Cartoon: Guns away

Jade Wu, Staff WriterSeptember 17, 2025

 

The previous week, Evergreen High School in Colorado became a tragic example of the school shootings that have been on an upward trend for the past few years. According to the Sandy Hook Promise, the U.S. has suffered through a troubling number of school shootings, shattering communities and leaving heavy emotional impacts on families and peers. The Sandy Hook Promise recorded 300 school shootings in the U.S. in 2024, with 69 victims and 194 wounded, and government action to prevent such crises remains inadequate. According to Everytown Research, there have been at least 100 school shootings in 2025, and 38 people were injured, according to Education Week. There are too many school shootings to ignore as young lives continue to be placed at risk. This drawing reflects that painful truth: a student in red tenderly hugs an enlarged, hollow bullet transformed into a fragile vase holding a single white flower, standing against the backdrop of a red target. The imagery underscores how young lives, often innocent and vulnerable, are repeatedly put in harm’s way, suffering both physical and emotional trauma. It calls attention to the urgent need for stronger preventative measures, policy change, and government responsibility so that school grounds can again be spaces of learning and safety, not fear. (Jade Wu)
Jade Wu is a Carlmont High School student who has a variety of interests. She enjoys engineering and computer-aided design, painting and drawing, as well as doing her friends and family’s nails. Every day, she looks forward to hanging out and studying. To her, it’s all about drive, all about power, being hungry, and devouring.