The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News
The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News
The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News

Cartoon: Profits over patient care

Amber Chow, Staff WriterMarch 24, 2025
In today’s healthcare system, a doctor’s stethoscope is more for just listening to heartbeats- tuned to the sound of cash flow. These days, patients are worried about more than just their health and a speedy recovery; they’re also concerned about the piling medical bills. The US has spent millions on the industry just for the money to vanish. Given the overpriced prescriptions and lack of insurance coverage, the system seems focused on profit rather than patient care. When getting sick feels like an unaffordable luxury, one has to ask who the healthcare industry is healing. (Amber Chow)
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Navigate Left
Navigate Right
About the Contributor
Amber Chow
Amber Chow, Staff Writer
Amber (class of 2027) is a sophomore at Carlmont High School and is a staff writer at Scot Scoop. She is a coxswain on a rowing team and enjoys drawing and crocheting in her free time.